OpenTopography had a great year in 2016, with continued strong growth in number of users and jobs run to access and process data. We've also continued to add data and successfully renewed OpenTopography funding from the US National Science Foundation. The infographic below summarizes various OpenTopography metrics from 2016 to illustrate use of the system in the past year.

Thanks for your support of OpenTopography. We're looking forward to another great year in 2017!